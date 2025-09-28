Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lyrical Games, One More Level, Valor Mortis

Valor Mortis Announces Public Playtest Set For October

Try your hand at the new first-person action Soulslike game Valor Mortis, as the developers will be holding a Public Playtest

Article Summary Valor Mortis will hold a public playtest for its first-person Soulslike action game from October 6-13, 2025.

Experience the full introductory chapter, including a mini-boss, main boss fight, and player upgrades.

Play as William, a resurrected Napoleonic soldier fighting plague monsters in an alternate 19th-century Europe.

Sign up on the Valor Mortis website to test supernatural combat, progression systems, and immersive storytelling.

Indie game developer and publisher One More Level, along with co-publisher Lyrical Games, have announced that Valor Mortis will be getting a Public Playtest. In case you haven't seen this game before, this is an all-new first-person action Soulslike title made by the same creators of the game Ghostrunner. The test will showcase the game's complete introductory chapter, which includes both a mini-boss and a major boss fight, ten levels of player progression, and the first section of the upgrade tree. Those who wish to sign up for the Playtest can do so on their website, as it will run from October 6-13, 2025. We have more details about the game for you here.

Valor Mortis

Rise from death as a former soldier of Napoleon's army. Wield supernatural powers, battle horrifying monsters, and unravel a conspiracy that threatens all of humanity. You are William, a soldier of the Grande Armée brought back from a battlefield grave. But the Europe you awaken to is not the one you sacrificed for. A mysterious plague now sweeps the continent, and you have been reborn with its corrupting power pulsing through your veins. Each death is a chance to grow stronger. Master a combat system of parries, dashes, and visceral finishers across a variety of weapons. Channel your power to enhance attacks and unlock new supernatural abilities to inflict upon your enemies.

Navigate a 19th-century alternate history where the costs of endless war have corrupted the landscape. Use your newfound mobility to outmaneuver the plague-ridden abominations of Napoleon's Eternal Guard and uncover environmental secrets that may increase your chances of survival. Witness a compelling story where historical figures and realities intertwine with elements of horror and the supernatural. Explore beyond the dark corners of the world to discover the truth behind the plague and your unholy resurrection.

