Valorant Introduces New Agent Waylay During VCT Masters: Bangkok

Valorant revealed their latest agent on the way during one of their major esports events, as Waylay was shown off at VCT Masters: Bangkok

Article Summary Valorant unveils Waylay, a dynamic agent featured at VCT Masters: Bangkok with unique reflective teleportation.

Waylay’s toolkit includes Refract, Light Speed, Saturate, and Convergent Paths for tactical gameplay.

Season 2025 - Act II launches with Waylay knocking into action on March 6, igniting Valorant esports.

Fresh skins and a new Battlepass bring starforged collections and vibrant gear upgrades to the arena.

Riot Games has revealed the latest agent coming to Valorant during the VCT Masters: Bangkok, as Waylay is on the way. This character looks like they have a teleportation ability, which they change up a little by saying she uses reflective light to get around. The agent will be added to the game as part of Season 2025 – Act II, which kicks off on March 5, with Waylay being playable on March 6. We have more info about them and the season for you here, along with a couple of trailers showing Waylay off.

Valorant – Waylay

Bend light to break your foes with Waylay. Waylay transforms into light itself as she darts across the battlefield, striking down her targets through shards of light before flitting back to safety, all in the blink of an eye. This act also brings players a new collection, Cyrax, where starforged crystals are given life as Vandal, Ghost, Guardian, Stinger, and Fanblade melee skins. A new Battlepass will feature items such as the Tactibear Flex, Byteshift Ghost, Sloth Tactics Buddy, Doom Wing Phantom, and Heartless Card.

Refract: INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel.

INSTANTLY create a beacon of light on the floor. REACTIVATE to speed back to your beacon as a mote of pure light. You are invulnerable as you travel. Light Speed: EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash once. Only your first dash can send you upward.

EQUIP to prepare for a burst of speed. FIRE to dash forward twice. ALT FIRE to dash once. Only your first dash can send you upward. Saturate: INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow.

INSTANTLY throw a cluster of light that explodes upon contact with the ground, HINDERING nearby players with a powerful movement and weapon slow. Convergent Paths: EQUIP to focus your prismatic power. FIRE to create an afterimage of yourself that projects a beam of light. After a brief delay, you gain a powerful speed boost, and the beam expands, HINDERING other players in the area.

