Vampire Dynasty Receives Brand-New Deep Dive Video

Toplitz Productions have released a brand new video for Vampire Dynasty, as the team takes a closer look at the game ahead of release.

Indie game developer Mehuman Games and publisher Toplitz Productions dropped a new deep dive video for their upcoming game, Vampire Dynasty. It's not a terribly long video; you get about two minutes worth of a developer walkthrough about the game and some of the cooler aspects you'll come across in terms of the story and its design. You can enjoy the video here as we wait to find out when the game will come out latest this year.

Vampire Dynasty

For the first time in the Dynasty franchise history, the premise leaves historical references behind and blends open-world exploration, fantasy horror action, and a branching story set against the backdrop of the fictitious Balkan area of Sangavia. As a surviving victim of a vampire attack, you will not only have to learn to utilize your newfound abilities but also find a place in a society where vampires are at the top of the food chain. To ensure the advancement of your vampire clan, you can either go solo or team up with up to three more players in co-op mode and explore the rich game world, uncover its secrets, fight against vampire hunters, and build a keep as a testament to your eternal reign. Construct a castle towering over your new realm and uncover the secrets lying underneath the castle hill. But be careful – that discovery will grant you near absolute and corrupting power over your human subjects. With branching dialogue and game-altering choices, you decide where Vampire Dynasty will take you.

Explore the open world: The mountain ranges, forests, dungeons, swamps, and other areas of the huge game world are filled not only with dangerous enemies and villages to conquer but also offer plenty of secrets and huge rewards for all who are daring enough to tempt fate and explore. Experience the extensive story and the sinister world either solo or together with your friends in cooperative multiplayer.

The mountain ranges, forests, dungeons, swamps, and other areas of the huge game world are filled not only with dangerous enemies and villages to conquer but also offer plenty of secrets and huge rewards for all who are daring enough to tempt fate and explore. Experience the extensive story and the sinister world either solo or together with your friends in cooperative multiplayer. Build your dream castle: You can build and customize beautiful medieval or gothic-inspired castles multiple stories high, rivaling the homes of Count Dracula or Vlad the Impaler's Poenari Castle.

You can build and customize beautiful medieval or gothic-inspired castles multiple stories high, rivaling the homes of Count Dracula or Vlad the Impaler's Poenari Castle. Grow your following: You decide who lives, who dies, and who will be your eternal follower. Leverage their strengths to ensure only the most skilled join your ranks and ensure the expanse of your vampire lineage.

You decide who lives, who dies, and who will be your eternal follower. Leverage their strengths to ensure only the most skilled join your ranks and ensure the expanse of your vampire lineage. Use your powers: Superhuman strength, heightened perception, enhanced speed, and more. Enjoy the perks of being inhuman – see, hear, and taste the world unreachable to the mortals. You can even transform into a bat and traverse the vast landscape flying.

Superhuman strength, heightened perception, enhanced speed, and more. Enjoy the perks of being inhuman – see, hear, and taste the world unreachable to the mortals. You can even transform into a bat and traverse the vast landscape flying. Choice matters: Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies and vassals or become a benevolent ruler. Eternity is yours to shape. Depending on your choices, experience a wide variety of possible main story endings before you continue exploring the open world.

Strike fear into the hearts of your enemies and vassals or become a benevolent ruler. Eternity is yours to shape. Depending on your choices, experience a wide variety of possible main story endings before you continue exploring the open world. Co-Op Multiplayer: Invite your friends to become creatures of the night! Unleash your creativity by building your base together, explore dark and broody Sangavia, and prove your prowess as invincible fighters.

