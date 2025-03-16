Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Shows Off The Hunters

Check out the latest developer diary for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, as we get a better look at The Hunters of the I.A.O.

Article Summary Explore the I.A.O. Hunters in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's latest dev diary.

The Hunters, led by Agent Barker, target Blankbody influence in Seattle's dark world.

I.A.O. offers a new human paramilitary threat with unique tactics and military gear.

Anticipate a 2025 release for Bloodlines 2; immerse in its alternate universe.

Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room revealed more human characters for Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as we're introduced to The Hunters. The group serves as a sort of black ops arm of the Information and Awareness Office of the government in this alternate dark world, headed by a figure known as Agent Barker. The group will literally be a thorn in your side throughout the game as they investigate the Blankbody influence over Seattle. We have a brand new Dev Diary video above to match the one released this past week featuring several team members talking about the group. The game still has no release date, just a hopeful promise it will be out in 2025.

Vampire The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 — The Hunters

First and foremost the I.A.O. needed to represent a different type of enemy to those that the player would have already encountered in the game. As opposed to the rough and ready Anarch, I.A.O. are a highly trained paramilitary force hunting a very specific type of prey. From their hard leather padded extremities or the glaring haze of the thermal weapons, we really wanted the I.A.O. to both look and feel like an adversarial force an elder vampire would think twice about before attacking.

I.A.O. are human and thus use technology and tactics to fight their foe, so it was important that we convey the range of enemies and the threat they pose to Phyre as visually and distinctly as possible. Ranged enemies have large, hooded ponchos framing their piercing eyes from range. The more up-front melee enemies have wide dynamic stances as they swing their thermal batons at you. The weapons are military grade so overall feel harder, heavier and built for a specific purpose. The I.A.O. may not have the perks of ghouls or vampires but they're a formidable force, using technology to their advantage.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!