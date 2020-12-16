Vampire: The Masquerade Companion Released For Free As PDF

Renegade Game Studios revealed today that they have released Vampire: The Masquerade Companion, free of charge as a PDF. Last month the news was dropped that Renegade would be taking over the publishing rights, and while that got mostly positive buzz from fans, there were a heap of skeptics who have been tricked by the World Of Darkness franchise moving to a new publishers and failing to deliver before. Not so much this time as one month later we have a new chunk of info for one of their most popular titles as this will give you a lot more content to work with and some updates to the primary VTM book. Here's a rundown of what's been included.

Vampire: The Masquerade Companion includes: Three vampire clans: Tzimisce, Ravnos, Salubri.

Discipline powers representing each of the new clans.

How to play rules for ghouls and mortals.

Details on each clan's view on vampire coteries.

Additional Merits for player characters.

Updates to Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition core rulebook.

The one stipulation the company asked of everyone was to not load it onto other sites or external servers as they want to see how many people are actually interested in the content and the game as a whole. Which is reasonable as it sounds like the company may not have everything they would have liked to learn from the initial launch of 5th Edition. Vampire: The Masquerade has earned a new following in recent years after the launch of the latest addition, springing a number of podcasts and Twitch shows in the process. If Renegade is committed to the delivery of new content, this could be a bold new era for World Of Darkness as a whole. This is a mighty fine start. You can download the PDF at this link.