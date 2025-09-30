Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Age Of Wonders 4, Triumph Studios

Vampires Are Coming To Age Of Wonders 4: Expansion Pass 3

Age of Wonders 4 has revealed the content coming to Expansion Pass 3, as the game will be getting Vampires and more in multiple releases

Article Summary Vampires debut in Age of Wonders 4 with the Thrones of Blood expansion, arriving November 11.

Expansion Pass 3 adds three major DLCs, featuring new challenges, cultures, and magic tomes.

Thrones of Blood brings a Vampire Ruler type, new powers, unique skill trees, and castles.

Major features include new quest chains, map locations, undead wildlife, and fresh music.

Developer Triumph Studios and publisher Paradox Interactive have revealed some of the new content coming to Age of Wonders 4, as Expansion Pass 3 will bring some fun additions for players to jump into. The biggest thing on the list is the addition of Vampires, as the Thrones of Blood expansion, along with three different DLC packs. Oddly enough, the Vampires won't be here in time for Halloween, as that content arrives on November 11. We have the finer details from the devs below and a full reveal video for you here, as the Pass is available to purchase for $50 if you so desire.

Age of Wonders: Expansion Pass 3

Age of Wonders 4: Expansion Pass 3 will take players to the far reaches of the Astral Sea, where forsaken realms and forbidden powers await discovery. Three major DLCs will be introduced that enhance and expand players' options and stories, from new challenges and magic tomes to new cultures and ruler types, and everything in between. The minor addition, Cosmic Wanderer, is available now, and includes a new premade Ruler character, new cosmetic options for costumes and items, new hero loadouts, and a new Society Trait. Purchases of Expansion Pass 3 grant immediate access to Cosmic Wanderer, and access to remaining releases as each one becomes available.

The next such release, Thrones of Blood, adds a new Vampire Ruler type to Age of Wonders 4, granting players new powers and options uniquely available to these undead sovereigns. Including new skill trees filled with dark abilities, a Vampire's Castle to take the place of the Wizard Tower, the power to transform heroes into vampiric servants, and Ritual Spells that harness Thralls as arcane fuel, Thrones of Blood allows players to indulge their bloodthirsty ambitions like never before. The Thrones of Blood Ruler Pack will also include:

Three New Tomes centered around magic that drains enemies, bolsters allies, and uses foes' pain to grow more powerful

centered around magic that drains enemies, bolsters allies, and uses foes' pain to grow more powerful New Narrative Content including haunting quest chains that pursue the fate of lost souls and a new Story Realm that delves into the birth of all vampire-kind

including haunting quest chains that pursue the fate of lost souls and a new Story Realm that delves into the birth of all vampire-kind New Map Features including the dark Sunless Lands, new gothic Ancient Wonders and Landmarks, and the magic-infused Blood Glass material

including the dark Sunless Lands, new gothic Ancient Wonders and Landmarks, and the magic-infused Blood Glass material New Wildlife Units featuring hordes of undead, gruesome devouring maggots, and so many bats

featuring hordes of undead, gruesome devouring maggots, and so many bats New Music, New Interface Skin, New Realm Options and so much more

