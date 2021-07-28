Vegeta Mentors Cabba In Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. Let's take a look at a selection of cards featuring some action during the Tournament of Power, including the unexpected but moving bond between Vegeta and the Universe 7 Saiyan Cabba.

To the left and right, we have two moments from the Tournament of Power recreated for the DBSCG. Here, we have Zoiray doing his thing on the right, while the card all the way to the left showcases something that was a long time coming: the return of Tien to relevance in Dragon Ball. The Tournament of Power made great use of the supporting cast and pitted Tien against the powerful Universe 2 fighter Harmira for this engaging battle.

My favorite card of this selection of previews, though, is undoubtedly SSB Vegeta, Spirit Mentor. This card shows the bond between Vegeta and Cabba that began in the Universe 6 Saga where Beerus and Champa had their best fighters go head to head. Vegeta became Cabba's mentor mid-battle, teaching the young Saiyan from another Universe how to turn into a Super Saiyan among other tips. During the Tournament of Power, the two bond further with Vegeta vowing to wish Cabba and his Universe back should he lose. This is some of the best development we've seen for Vegeta, as he looks with hope toward a Universe with Saiyans that wasn't corrupted the way he and his people were.