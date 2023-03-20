Veiled Experts Releases One Last Trailer Ahead Of Final Beta Test Check out the final trailer for Veiled Experts today before the launch the Final Beta Test at the end of the month.

Nexon dropped one last trailer this morning for Veiled Experts to show off the game before they launch the Final Beta Test at the end of March. The trailer shows off some of what you can expect in the test, which will include 7 maps, 10 agents, and 4 unique modes for you to try out, including Showdown, Team Deathmatch, 3vs3 Bomb Defusal mission, and the 5v5 Bomb Defusal mission. Enjoy the trailer below before the test kicks off on MArch 30th.

In Veiled Experts, players jump into the boots, sneakers and heels of a group of multinational agents engaged in a worldwide conflict between governments, corporations and terrorists to take hold of an advanced microchip known as the Lepton System, a groundbreaking technology that threatens to throw off the world's balance of power. With a combination of ten diverse agents, each with a unique blend of skills and Lepton abilities, teams must strategize and survive through an onslaught of opposing enemy forces. Multiple game modes offer varied combat scenarios and objectives, these include Bomb Defusal (3v3 or 5v5), Team Deathmatch and Free for All.

Distinct Bomb Defusal mode – This mode combines an authentic bomb defusal mission with a robust weapon/item shop and a shrinking magnetic field, creating a dynamically changing game map and different loadouts with each round, ensuring unique battles with each match

Fast-paced gameplay – Appropriate number of rounds and fast-paced gameplay shorter with well-balanced TTK (Time to Kill) resulting in faster rounds than other competitive shooters

Dynamic Action and gunplay – Various parkour actions, free movements and dynamic combat allow for greater mobility, and a wider range of combat scenarios and experimentation.

Charming and Unique Characters – Diverse and unique set of agents each with their own specialized abilities and Leptons, coupled with customizable elements and cosmetics to tailor to each play style

Strategic elements – Endless variety of strategies made with tactical items (drones, scan grenades) and destructible environments (breakable walls, exploding cars) allow for constantly changing battles