Verizon Pairs With Pokémon GO For 5th Anniversary Raids

Verizon has entered into another partnership with Pokémon GO. This time around, trainers are being encouraged to visit Verizon locations where they will be able to claim an exclusive in-game bundle and join Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO.

Verizon announced the details for this new Pokémon GO collaboration on their official website:

Starting today, players of the highly popular game Pokémon GO can visit one of thousands of Verizon stores across the U.S. to unlock exclusive in-game content and get access to special events, including limited-edition giveaways and scheduled raids for a chance to catch legendary Pokémon.

The Pokémon expected to be available during this promotion will be Defense Forme Deoxys and Mewtwo, which will be the standard Tier Five bosses available during the first and second half of the month, respectively. Toward the end of July, a new raid boss will take over and will be available during this promotion, but it is not yet been revealed which Pokémon will follow Mewtwo. It is enormously unlikely that these Verizon raids will feature species other than what is currently available in raids.

We're also giving Trainers who visit our stores an exclusive bundle of 2x Premium Raid Passes, 1x Lucky Egg, 1x Incense and 20x Poké Balls.

I'd consider that easily worth a trip. Just be sure to be ready for salespeople to set their sights on your wallet. This is, after all, why Verizon would enter into this partnership to begin with.

Here's how Pokémon GO trainers can get in on the action. Visit a nearby Verizon retail location (tip: you can check within the Pokémon GO app to see if it's a Gym or PokéStop)

Speak with a Verizon rep to learn where to scan Scan a QR code with your phone's camera and follow on-screen instructions

Register and get the bundle

Verizon has announced the following dates as targets for releasing raid information: July 4, 2021; July 11, 2021; July 25, 2021; July 31, 2021; and August 4, 2021.