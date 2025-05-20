Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Audi, gaming chair, Vertagear

Vertagear Partners With Audi For New Gaming Chair Line

Vertagear announced a new partnership with automobile company Audi to make an all-new line of gaming chairs tied to their design

Article Summary Vertagear partners with Audi to launch a luxury gaming chair collection inspired by automotive design.

Three new chair models: SL3800 Audi Edition, SL5800 RS Edition, and PL4800 Audi Sport Edition.

Chairs offer advanced features like ContourMax lumbar support and VertaAir Seat System for comfort.

HygennX technology uses coffee ground nanotech and silver embroidery for freshness and durability.

Vertagear revealed three new gaming chair designs this week as they showed off the new designs that have been inspired by their new Audi partnership. As you can see from he image and promo trailer here they have three new designs, in the standard Audi Edition, the RS Edition, and the Audi Sport Edition. Each one offering a little something different depending on the kind of gamer you are and what kind of design you're looking to add to your room. We have more info below as they are currently in the shop at three different price points.

Vertagear x Audi

This partnership introduces a revolutionary line of gaming chairs that seamlessly blends luxury, performance, and cutting-edge ergonomic design. The collection combines Audi's precision craftsmanship with Vertagear's industry-leading expertise in adaptive seating design, delivering an unparalleled experience for gamers and professionals alike. Inspired by Audi's commitment to dynamic performance and sophisticated design, the collection features three exclusive models:

SL3800 Audi Edition – $499 – Everyday comfort meets Audi's signature aesthetics, featuring plush microsuede for a soft, luxurious feel.

– – Everyday comfort meets Audi's signature aesthetics, featuring plush microsuede for a soft, luxurious feel. SL5800 RS Edition – $599 – High-performance seating with elegant styling, enhanced by HygennX technology for lasting freshness and comfort.

– – High-performance seating with elegant styling, enhanced by HygennX technology for lasting freshness and comfort. PL4800 Audi Sport Edition – $699 – Designed for big and tall users, this premium model incorporates durable microsuede and Audi Sport's iconic design elements for maximum support and style.

Each chair in the collection is engineered with Vertagear's patented ergonomic innovations, ensuring superior comfort and support for extended gaming or work sessions:

ContourMax Lumbar Support – A dynamic system that adapts to the user's posture, reducing tension and promoting natural spinal alignment.

– A dynamic system that adapts to the user's posture, reducing tension and promoting natural spinal alignment. VertaAir Seat System – A waterfall seat design with air-cushioning technology to enhance breathability, improve circulation, and provide optimal weight distribution.

– A waterfall seat design with air-cushioning technology to enhance breathability, improve circulation, and provide optimal weight distribution. HygennX Technology – Coffee ground nanotechnology for odor control and quick-drying, combined with antimicrobial silver-coated embroidery for long-lasting freshness.

