Vertagear Partners With Susan G. Komen For Special Gaming Chair

Vertagear revealed this week they've formed a new partnership with Susan G. Koman to sell a special chair for breast cancer awareness. The company has released a brand new version of their PL1000 with a special Pink Edition of the chair, which you can see below. it is designed just like all their other versions of the model, only this one comes in pink and white designs to represent the colors of the foundation. as part of the partnership, 20% of the retail sales price from each of the PL1000 Pink Edition will be donated to Susan G. Komen to assist them in their mission to create a world without breast cancer while also supporting those impacted by the disease. The chair is currently on sale for $330, which you can pre-order as we speak, with shipments expected to go out on November 8th, 2021. You can read up more about the chair below.

This PL1000 still boasts all the same high-quality features. The high backrest and industrial-grade metal base, for those who want more space. With Dual Layer Hybrid Foam, our PL1000 was designed for an extended period of comfort during your intense gaming sessions. The Vertagear PL1000 features built-in lumbar support and an adjustable memory foam neck pillow that provides added comfort where it's needed most. Surface layer Ultra Premium High Resiliency (UPHR) Foam responds and contours as you sit, while the foundation layer of PU Foam provides long-lasting firmness and support. The neck pillow can be easily adjusted or removed, based on your comfort needs. Having a good range of height adjustment allows you to be at an optimal level relative to your desk and PC setup. Our chairs are ergonomically designed to cater to a wide range of body shapes and height for long-lasting comfort.