Vexlands Releases New Co-Op Trailer During Gamecom 2025

Check out the latest trailer for Vexlands from Gamescom 2025, as the game has been promised for releae sometime next year

Article Summary Vexlands unveils a new co-op gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2025, showcasing multiplayer features.

A fresh playable demo is now live on Steam, letting fans experience Vexlands' evolving mechanics firsthand.

Cleanse and expand mysterious lands, unlock resources, and build with thousands of buyable tiles.

Upgrade skills, craft, customize your character, and tame nature in a dynamic, unpredictable world.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment have a new trailer out for the game Vexlands, showing off the game's co-op capabilities. The trailer was released during Gamescom 2025, highlighting how you can work with friends to tackle various quests and more in the game. What's more, the team confirmed there's a new demo available to play on Steam right now. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Vexlands

As humankind's sole mysterious survivor, craft and build a home of your own, cleanse the polluted surrounding lands, and discover what happened to those who escaped the seeds of their own destruction. With each area you cleanse, discover new resources, collectibles, crafting abilities and places to explore. Collect and earn coins to purchase new parcels of land (1000's in total!), each containing a gift or a curse. Hope for the best (like a fruitful bounty of building materials or food sources), but prepare for the worst (such as permanent enemy spawn points). Unleash Mother Nature's wrath, triggering random weather events like lightning strikes and destructive meteor showers. Scavenge the aftermath of each catastrophe for rare gems and special resources like lightning-infused wood that can power up dormant structures with electricity.

Locate lumps of sand scattered across the Vexlands that can then be smelted into glass and turned into valuable items. Cast a reel into nearby bodies of water and set fish traps for a fresh source of food. Collect bugs buzzing throughout the land and display them in the Collector's House, and procure eggs by taming wild chickens and rehoming them in Chicken Coops. Boost resource gathering with the addition of the Helper's Hut, complete with a handy Helper to aid in accumulating and storing items. Hone crafting abilities, strengthen attack power, raise resource-gathering rates, and increase odds of luck on an extensive skill tree. Merge gems together to increase their size and potency, or socket gems with rings for special stat boosts.

Unlock a journal to keep track of new discoveries, including blueprints, recipes, quest logs, and an expansive bestiary. Make use of the handy Atomizer to effortlessly move previously built structures and decorations to optimal locations. Enjoy fresh character customization options, including new hairstyles, hats, and body types. Full controller support has been added, allowing adventurers to explore Vexlands with additional flexibility.

