Vexlands Releases Updated Demo For Steam Players

Apogee Entertainment and Emberheart Games released a new updated demo for Vexlands, giving Steam players an upgraded experience

Article Summary Discover Vexlands' expanded world with new skills, dungeons, and biomes.

Craft, collect, and cleanse to uncover secrets and resources.

Enjoy new character customization and controller support in Vexlands.

Utilize skills, gems, and nature's wrath for enhanced gameplay.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment released a new demo for their game Vexlands, giving players an updated experience. Players now have the ability to trek further into an ever-expanding world, along with several new additions like new skills, a second dungeon, procedurally generating biomes, fresh raw materials, new crafting techniques, and more. The demo is totally free right now on Steam for anyone to try out, as we have a new trailer for it above.

Vexlands

As humankind's sole mysterious survivor, craft and build a home of your own, cleanse the polluted surrounding lands, and discover what happened to those who escaped the seeds of their own destruction. With each area you cleanse, discover new resources, collectibles, crafting abilities and places to explore. Collect and earn coins to purchase new parcels of land (1000's in total!), each containing a gift or a curse. Hope for the best (like a fruitful bounty of building materials or food sources), but prepare for the worst (such as permanent enemy spawn points). Unleash Mother Nature's wrath, triggering random weather events like lightning strikes and destructive meteor showers. Scavenge the aftermath of each catastrophe for rare gems and special resources like lightning-infused wood that can power up dormant structures with electricity.

Locate lumps of sand scattered across the Vexlands that can then be smelted into glass and turned into valuable items. Cast a reel into nearby bodies of water and set fish traps for a fresh source of food. Collect bugs buzzing throughout the land and display them in the Collector's House, and procure eggs by taming wild chickens and rehoming them in Chicken Coops. Boost resource gathering with the addition of the Helper's Hut, complete with a handy Helper to aid in accumulating and storing items. Hone crafting abilities, strengthen attack power, raise resource-gathering rates, and increase odds of luck on an extensive skill tree. Merge gems together to increase their size and potency, or socket gems with rings for special stat boosts.

Unlock a journal to keep track of new discoveries, including blueprints, recipes, quest logs, and an expansive bestiary. Make use of the handy Atomizer to effortlessly move previously built structures and decorations to optimal locations. Enjoy fresh character customization options, including new hairstyles, hats, and body types. Full controller support has been added, allowing adventurers to explore Vexlands with additional flexibility.

