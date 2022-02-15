Baldur's Gate 3 Adds Barbarians In Latest Early Access Patch

Larian Studios has added a new patch to the Dungeons & Dragons game Baldur's Gate 3 as you can now run around as a Barbarian. The addition comes in as part of the latest set of updates to the game as it continues to be updated in Early Access. The batch also adds in two subclasses, improvised weapons, throwing weapons, and a ton of other content along with bug fixes. You can check out the full notes below and the latest video showing it off as we wait for an official release date for Version 1.0.

New Class: Barbarian Merciless in the heat of battle, fueled by nature's fury, and boasting chaos energy louder than a thousand reality TV stars combined, Barbarians are the latest class to join Baldur's Gate 3. Two subclasses: Wildheart Barbarians choose a Bestial Heart to inspire, protect and guide them, receiving different combat abilities and facial piercings depending on their choice. Berserker Barbarians pull from a reservoir of pure fury, turning their Rage into a Frenzy that grants two new bonus actions – Enraged Throw wreaks additional damage to enemies and inflicts the prone status, and Frenzied Strike allows Berserkers to attack twice using a bonus action like Improvised Weapon.

Improvised Weapons: Almost anything has the potential to become a deadly projectile to be hurled at your foes! Improvised Weapons do damage based on their weight, and characters can wield an Improvised Weapon that weighs up to three times their Strength ability score. In short, this means with a high enough Strength stat, you can use something as big as a Mindflayer as a tool for thwacking your foes – although we don't think he'd like it.

Thrown Weapons: Patch 7 also adds throwable Daggers, Javelins, Handaxes, and Spears that allow you to attack from a distance, making melee combat feel more dynamic.

Total UI Overhaul: Patch 7 includes a total overhaul of Baldur's Gate 3's HUD UI, making it slicker, streamlined, and easier to use.

Stealth & Exploration: Improving exploration in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the cornerstones of this patch. We want to ensure that as you explore, the surprises that are waiting around the corner stay just that: a surprise! Light & Dark: We've improved how light and dark areas are detected, meaning you're less likely to miss when in daylight and hiding from NPCs is more precisely affected by the darkness around you. Darkvision: Improved visualization means that characters using Darkvision won't see a brightly lit room, but will instead see in the dark via a cone of vision effect. Room Portals: Blackened barriers that cover the doors of unexplored rooms and conceal the characters and objects within them.

Improving exploration in Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the cornerstones of this patch. We want to ensure that as you explore, the surprises that are waiting around the corner stay just that: a surprise! New Magic Loot: We've placed a fresh batch of Magic Loot throughout the world, ranging from helmets and gloves to lightning-charged tridents, each granting its owner an impressive stat boost, buff, or additional perk.

Upgraded Cinematics: We've improved nearly 700 cutscenes – upgrading visuals, tweaking characters, adding and enhancing animations, and improving pacing.