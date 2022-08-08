Evolution Championship Series Announced Return To Japan In 2023

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) announced during its 2022 event in Las Vegas it would be making a return to Japan. As it has been for the past few years, it's basically been impractical to set up any events in Japan due to the pandemic. Primarily because the country has gone through more than one lockdown or set of restrictions that make going to and from Japan a hassle at best. So while Evo has been happening online during the main Las Vegas event dates, they pretty much put a stop to the Japan event until things got remotely better. Well, it appears that time is now as the organization revealed last night that they will be bringing the esports fighting event back to Tokyo sometime in 2023. They capped it off with the logo you see below as well as the promotional trailer we have for you down at the bottom.

As expected, details are a bit limited considering the fact that this was barely announced last night. What we do know is that the event will take place from March 31st through April 2nd, 2023. It will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight, also known as the Tokyo International Exhibition Center, which is one of the biggest in the country. So far, only four titles have been announced as being open for competition as they will be hosting Guilty Gear ~Strive~, The King of Fighters XV, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and Tekken 7. We'd be surprised if that list doesn't increase to at least nine titles before we hit October so people can start preparing to enter. The finer details and registration will be posted down the road, but for right now, they wanted to get the word out. Considering how unpredictable booking events still is in Japan, we'll see if the event will be able to take place in the months to come.