KitKat Partners Up For Northern League Of Legends Championship
ESL Gaming revealed this morning that KitKat has signed on as the main partner for the upcoming Northern League Of Legends Championship. The finer details of the deal weren't revealed, but starting June 2nd, Kitkat will become the first confectionery brand partner of the NLC. If you're not familiar with this branch of the esports leagues, this one is managed by ESL Gaming through the DreamHack brand and is part of a new competitive esports ecosystem in Europe. This one specifically featuring national leagues in Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.
We have quotes from all the involved parties below on the new deal as they look to branch this one out further. KitKat has also announced it will extend and expand its partnership with the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), European Masters competition (EM), and European Regional (ERL) Leagues.
"We are delighted to present KitKat as a new partner for the NLC. Their engagement and dedication bring esports closer to a broader audience," said Stephan Schroeder, Senior Vice President Global Brand Partnerships EMEA at ESL Gaming. "As a non-endemic brand within the portfolio, KitKat sets itself apart as they have recognized the value of competitive gaming and we are excited to kick-off our joint journey."
"It's a pleasure to be working with an organization that is truly passionate about esports. KitKat pursues a clear esports strategy in which the community is approached in a media-appropriate and authentic style on all relevant channels," said Georg Fischer, Marketing Manager for KitKat Europe. "The potential for non-endemic brands across esports and gaming is diverse and still largely untapped. We are very happy to bring the successful partnership with Riot Games to a new level while also joining the DreamHack family."
"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with KitKat for LEC and welcome them on board to European Masters as one of our main partners through a multi-year deal," said Zeynep Gencaga, Senior Business Development Manager for Esports EMEA at Riot Games. "After a creative entry into the scene through a pilot by supporting the LEC breaks, KitKat is now becoming one of the most important partners of esports in Europe. Following the extension of the partnership to European language broadcasts, this summer will showcase the partnership across 12 ERLs. It's a pleasure to be working with the team over at KitKat, who are committed to creating meaningful moments and engaging content for our fans."