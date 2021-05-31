KitKat Partners Up For Northern League Of Legends Championship

ESL Gaming revealed this morning that KitKat has signed on as the main partner for the upcoming Northern League Of Legends Championship. The finer details of the deal weren't revealed, but starting June 2nd, Kitkat will become the first confectionery brand partner of the NLC. If you're not familiar with this branch of the esports leagues, this one is managed by ESL Gaming through the DreamHack brand and is part of a new competitive esports ecosystem in Europe. This one specifically featuring national leagues in Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

We have quotes from all the involved parties below on the new deal as they look to branch this one out further. KitKat has also announced it will extend and expand its partnership with the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), European Masters competition (EM), and European Regional (ERL) Leagues.