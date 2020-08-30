Merge Games Reveals Their New Farming RPG Monster Harvest

Merge Games revealed a new farming action RPG with a twist on the way this weekend as Monster Harvest is coming soon. In what looks like a mix of six different games in one, you will have multiple avenues of gaming to explore as you can essentially farm how you see fit. You'll be able to craft and build your own farm or dream home, plant creatures and harvest them, mix-and-match to make combinations of fierce creatures, battle with them, deal with the townsfolk, and so much more. The game blends RPG mechanics, exploration, and action across the vibrant world they've created called Planimal Point. The game is set to be released sometime this year for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more below with screenshots and check out the latest trailer for the game.

Providing a fusion of addictive farming gameplay, with RPG elements and battle mechanics included, Monster Harvest brings a fresh dimension to RPG action. From mutating your crops into several different variants and taking them into battle, to collecting a wealth of Planimal companions to help you fight enemies and explore the world with, Monster Harvest brings an array of different elements across its bright and colourful world. Explore across three unique seasons which can affect the way you play, with bizarre weather and seasons shifting what crops you can grow – watch out for the strange mutations during the dark season which can dominate the land! Farm with mutants! Use magical slimes to mutate the crops you grow on your farm.

Collectible Planimal companions! Some slimes mutate your crops into Planimals!

Three unique seasons: Dry, Wet, and Dark – Strange weather and seasons shift what the player can grow.

Explore the world of Planimal Point – Venture into the town of Planimal Point and discover the people and creatures that live there.

Craft and place dozens of items on your farm!