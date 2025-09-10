Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Reveals Releases New Barns & Briars Update

Palia has launched a new update for the Fall, as the developers revealed everything being added in the Barns & Briars update

Article Summary Palia's Barns & Briars update adds the new Ranching skill with magical livestock and unique breeding traits.

Customize your home with the debut of Home Lines, featuring multi-level building and the Alchemist's Cottage.

Unlock County Fair Quests for exclusive Rancher’s Decor and seasonal quest rewards during the fall update.

Experience over 200 rotating daily quests, new friendship opportunities, and fresh plush collectibles.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has released the next major update coming to Palia, as they showed off more of the Barns & Briars update. This is basically your major Fall update for the game, as you'll see new farmer-focused quests, several new cosmetics, new decor options, and the new Ranching Skill, which will let you raise magical livestock. We have the full rundown below as the content is now live.

Palia – Barns & Briars

Fall is right around the corner! As summer comes to a close and cozy season knocks on the door, Palia is offering fans a hearth-load of new content in the Of Barns & Briars update. This update kicks off Palia's new seasonal update cadence, starting with autumn's Fall Fantasy series of updates. Palians can now look forward to larger updates tied to real world seasons, with the next updates coinciding with winter and so forth. Of Barns & Briars introduces significant gameplay additions, including the highly requested Ranching skill, allowing players to breed and raise their very own livestock. Players can also look for some new ways to shake up their housing plots with the introduction of Home Lines, adding modular, placeable housing customization options for Palians to explore.

Rancher's Decor: Complete the County Fair Quests to receive the Rancher's Decor Recipe Starter Pack, and decor items like barn doors, hay stacks and barrels of apples, available only through the County Fair Bulletin Board during the Of Barns & Briars Update.

New Home Line Capabilities: Home Lines are a major evolution of Palia's housing system, designed to give players more flexibility and creative control in building their dream homes, with features like Multi-Level Building, Open-Air Patios and more. This season, Palia is also introducing its first Home Line, the Alchemist's Cottage, and it's brimming with spooky fairytale charm, making it the perfect place to get cozy for the autumn season.

Gardener Questline: A brand new friendship opportunity is now available for players in Palia. The Gardener, a long time occupant of the Earth Temple, is stepping beyond the temple doors and opening their heart to friendship.

Daily Quests: The update introduces more than 200 rotating daily quests to Palia, each themed around helping the in-game community. Every day, players will receive two randomly selected quests. Completing quests will earn Tailor Tickets, which can be exchanged for earnable cosmetics such as new colors for hair and makeup.

The update introduces more than 200 rotating daily quests to Palia, each themed around helping the in-game community. Every day, players will receive two randomly selected quests. Completing quests will earn Tailor Tickets, which can be exchanged for earnable cosmetics such as new colors for hair and makeup. New Plushes: Players can look forward to new plushes, including the Duskwing Butterfly Plush and XL Shark Fin Plush. Palians can also dig into 10 brand-new Shiny Potato Pods.

