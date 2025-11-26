Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Dark Heresy, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Reveals Cogg the Ogryn

Developer and publisher Owlcat Games dropped a new trailer this week for Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, as we got a proper introduction to Cogg the Ogryn. The Inquisition has several loyal followers, and one of the biggest (literally) is Ogryn Conscript 0-118-B, nicknamed Cogg. This is basically an introduction to the character ahead of the game's Alpha test that will launchon Steam on December 16. Enjoy the trailer and info here!

Cogg the Ogryn

Cogg is a member of the Abhuman subspecies called Ogryn: sturdy, strong, and not very intelligent, these mutated giants are fiercely loyal to the Imperium of Mankind. While still not the brightest bulb in the gothic chandelier, Cogg is a quicker thinker than most of his brethren thanks to his Biochemical Ogryn Neural Enhancement (BONE) and cranial implant. He served in the Astra Militarum shock troops as an unstoppable killing machine, impervious to obstacles or injury. After a tragic incident, he is left stranded in Hive Sibellus — doomed to fade away until the Inquisitor steps in to bless his life with new purpose.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Embrace the role of an Inquisitor in the grim darkness of the far future in a cRPG set in the rich Warhammer 40,000 universe. Start your service as an acolyte of the Inquisition: Investigate heresy, command a diverse warband, and shape the fate of the Calixis Sector in a story-rich experience where every decision has weight, justice is non-existent, and the line between salvation and damnation is razor-thin. Explore an in-depth depiction of the Inquisition as an organisation and the vast force it commands: its power, bureaucracy, and inner conflicts laid bare like never before. As an Inquisitor, you have one primary goal: to protect the Imperium, whether that be from the taint of xenos, the betrayal of heretics, or the scourge of mutants, by any means necessary. Be the conduit of the Emperor's will in a place where all hope was lost decades ago, explore the mysteries of the maddening Tyrant Star, and overcome the worst horrors thrown at you by the Noctis Aeterna.

Your duty is to investigate heresy deep within the Calixis Sector. Your craft is to expose the hidden rot in places where no one else dares to look, to be the final defense of Humanity in the face of annihilation. Uncover nefarious plots, interrogate suspects, and piece together conspiracies in a deep investigative system. The only question is, how far are you willing to go on the path of damnation in the name of salvation? Every Inquisitorial warband is unique, and yours is no exception. Ranging from loyal Imperial subjects, such as a veteran Guardsman from the death world of Catachan, to nefarious xenos, including an avian-like Kroot mercenary. Each and every one of them offers distinctive gameplay and a new perspective on the story with fully voiced dialogues.

