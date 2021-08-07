XSEED Games Announces Knockout Home Fitness For Nintendo Switch

XSEED Games announced this week they will be releasing Knockout Home Fitness on the Nintendo Switch this September. Much like the game title suggests, this one will have you utilizing the joy-cons of the console to work out and meet challenges in a fun way, as an on-screen guide will tutor you through different workout sessions to help you get into shape as you play mini-games. The game will have multiple settings and challenges, meaning if you can't work out that quickly it will give you slow exercises to do to help build you up, or if you're fit and ready to take on greater workouts, you can bump it up to higher levels. The game will be released for the console on September 28th, 2021.

Grab a Joy-Con in each hand and get ready to achieve great results fast with a workout program developed specifically for the Nintendo Switch. Deliver a knockout blow to inactivity with short, intense full body workouts designed by experts to maximize calorie-burning with strikes based not just on boxing, but also other martial arts such as Muay Thai, karate, and kung-fu! Track progress and strive for long-term goals with Personal Training Mode, or jump into the high-efficiency 3-Minute Fitness Mode to blow off some steam. Knockout Home Fitness features over 25 diverse music tracks and four personal trainers, each with their own training style and personality. Real full body fitness, 60 courses— Intense calorie-burning exercises with moves based on boxing and other martial arts such as karate, kung-fu, and Muay Thai with plenty of courses created for all fitness levels.

Daily workouts in about 15 minutes— Providing options for any lifestyle or schedule, players can choose from 3-Minute Fitness Mode, offering selectable high-intensity workouts, or a pre-programmed Personal Training Mode that offers a varied selection of daily exercise routines including stretches that can be completed in about 15 minutes.

Track progress and stay focused on results— The sleek "My Report" function provides stats on workout frequency, length, calories burned, and logs completed actions all in one place.

Four personality-driven trailers— Four personal trainers with personalities to fit a player's preferred coaching style ranging from friendly to strict, deliver customized daily routines aligned with individual goals and keep things fresh with new activities each day

Knockout Home Fitness – Launch Date Trailer (Nintendo Switch) (https://youtu.be/Mg4QQyDyKVs)