Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: mgm, Vikingard, Vikings

Vikingard Announces Third Crossover With Vikings TV Show

NetEase Games confirmed that characters from the world of Vikings will be making their way back into Vikingard for another crossover.

NetEase Games revealed this morning that Vikingard will be getting a new crossover as they will hold the third official event with the TV show Vikings. The content is designed to follow up on the success of the last two events, as you'll be going through the final chapter of their storyline this month. And because of that, they are going all out to make this the ultimate celebration of both franchises at once. We for the finer details from the devs below, as you can experience some of what's to come in the game right now.

"The Vikings saga continues in Vikingard, as the third and final crossover event will begin in July 2023. Players can witness Ragnar's blood debt being paid, as a king greater than all kings is acclaimed among the Norse warriors so that all Vikings can unite against their common enemies. Join the new Vikings heroes, Ivar and Torvi, as they are brought to life with gorgeous character artwork as you explore their stories and fight alongside them. The heroes who appeared in previous crossovers will also return, allowing you to earn all nine characters from the TV series, including Rollo, Lagertha, and Bjorn, for your Vikingard tribe."

"In the new Vikings crossover with Vikingard, you will participate in "The Final War," the Kattegat Civil War, where Konungrs must build their armies and fight for the right to become the king above kings. This event will involve a war spread across four pitched battles, with the victor of each conflict moving onto more challenging, higher-level battles, where the last champion is declared the King of Kattegat. Players can earn daily rewards by logging into the game, and those who participate in the event can win exclusive in-game rewards, including a new Hersir Avatar, App Icon, and Avatar Border."

"There is more to the new Vikingard crossover with Vikings than pitting steel against shields, as there are other exciting activities to participate in. These include the Snow Mountain Trail, which takes place in a frozen Jötunheimr, where players can strengthen their gear at Dvergr's Forge and conquer the Jötnar trolls who stand in their way. There is also the Mjölnir Awakens event, where Thor's legendary hammer has fallen to the Earth and lost its power. Suppose the Konungrs can gather their lost energy? In that case, they can call upon Thor's aid to summon the heroes of Vikings, including the brand new mature look for Floki in his "Forever King" guise as he battles alongside Ragnar in Valhalla."

"The epic story of Vikings has reached its conclusion, but Vikingard players can enter their longboats, head out to sea, and take part in the climactic struggle themselves, with The Kattegat War storyline taking central stage as all-comers fight to take the crown. The latest crossover event represents the collective visions of MGM and Vikingard, with brand-new content that builds on everything released in the game thus far, expanding the Viking legend beyond the realm of Midgard. So join us for an unforgettable experience filled with action, intrigue, and adventure."

