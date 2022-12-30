Vikingard Launches Midwinter Festival Of Yule Event

NetEase Games launched a winter event into Vikingard before they bolted for the holidays, as you can experience the Midwinter Festival Of Yule. As you might suspect, this is all things holidays and winter themed as it will run until the end of January, giving you a chance to take part in some festive activities and gain a few new items for your character. Some of the activities include being able to win prizes, adopting a magical pet from Norse mythology, dressing up in festive clothing (like you see here), and adorning Mead Hall with decorations and a special Yule tree. While this is the final event of 2022 for the game, the devs did hint at the idea that 2023 is going to be a banner year of content for the game. You can read more about the event currently happening in the game down below, as we now look forward to what next year brings to the title.

"The holiday season has come to the Fharun Tribe, but the Yule Father is nowhere to be found. To ensure that the Midwinter Festival of Yule proceeds as planned, players will team up with the goats that pull Thor's chariot, Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr, as they collect ornaments for their Yule tree and defeat the vermin that pose a hazard to the forest. Players who take part in the Midnight Yule Festival can deck their character out with outfits that exhibit the spirit of the season, with chibi Santa-themed garb for their Viking warrior. The Festival will also shower players with gifts and fun surprises, as the Mead Hall is decorated for the holiday season, allowing the Yule carnivals to begin. In this festive season, proud Viking warriors will gather around the fire, share gifts, and sing songs of their heroic deeds beneath the light of the Yule tree."