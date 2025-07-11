Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Vile: Exhumed

Vile: Exhumed Will Be Released For Steam This Month

The new horror game Vile: Exhumed has been given a release date, as the title will be released on PC via Steam in a few weeks

Article Summary Vile: Exhumed launches on Steam in July, bringing detective horror to PC gamers this month.

Investigate what happened to actress Candy Corpse through file searches and digital sleuthing.

Experience a disturbing narrative set in the corrupted remnants of an old computer’s interface.

Solo developer Cara Cadaver delivers a raw story about digital obsession and identity.

Indie game developer Final Girl Games and publisher DreadXP have put a release date on Vile: Exhumed, as we'll see the game released in about two weeks. In case you haven't checked it out yet, this is a somewhat narrative detective horror title in which you will explore a computer's files to find out what happened to an actress named Candy Corpse. You will have to rummage through tons of files, websites, emails, chat logs, photographs, videos, and more in order to piece together the puzzle, all while having a bit of a terror yourself. Enjoy the trailer and more here as the game arrives for Steam on July 22, 2025.

Vile: Exhumed

Originally developed as a prototype in 2024, Vile: Exhumed garnered attention for its unflinching depiction of digital obsession and the violence that festers in the shadows and in front of our eyes. In this new full release, you will explore the remnants of a stranger's mind through the decaying interface of an old computer, piecing together the disturbing narrative hidden within corrupted files, old abandoned forums, and emails. Every discovery brings you closer to the truth, and deeper into the rot of the mind.

Solo developer Cara Cadaver has channeled a fiercely personal perspective into Vile: Exhumed, creating a story that feels intimate, upsetting, and deeply human. This is horror stripped of metaphor and of the fantasy or supernatural, laid bare in binary and blood. As the game invites you to confront uncomfortable truths about entitlement, identity, and digital voyeurism, Cadaver hopes you'll find not just fear, but careful reflection.

Creep through the darkest pits of an old computer

Uncover a rat's nest of photos, messages, emails, and other digital residue

Unearth the aftermath of one man's obsession with adult film actress Candy Corpse

Deeply disturbing, gruesome, narrative-driven horror.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!