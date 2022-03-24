Vileplume Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Lush Jungle event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on the release of the new Guardian Deity of Alola, Tapu Lele, in Tier Five raids. Let's take a look at what species will be featured in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Vileplume, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Vileplume Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Vileplume counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Wing Attack

Shadow Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Vileplume with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Wing Attack

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Purified Apex Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Latios: Zen Headbutt

Victini: Confusion, V Create

Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Vileplume can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the correct counters. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Vileplume is an evolved form and will offer extra Candy when caught. I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply the Candy.

Shiny Odds

Vileplume cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Vileplume, you'll have to catch and evolve a Shiny Oddish.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!