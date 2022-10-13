Neko Golf -Anime Golf- Has Opened Pre-Registrations

COLOPL, Inc. has officially opened up the pre-registrations for their next mobile game Neko Golf -Anime Golf-, as it comes out later this month. The name kind of says it all on this one, as you're getting an anime golf game with a set of fun characters who will be shooting against each other on the green. Along with the announcement you're getting a new trailer, which you can watch below, as we now wait for the official date to be announced.

Neko Golf -Anime Golf- provides gaming modes for both the competitive and solo golfer! Enter the "Golf Tour" to compete against players from all over the world! Choose from "Battle Mode" to compete for the best score or "Enjoy Mode" where you can enjoy golf without worrying about winning or losing. Enter a tournament or just hit the driving range solo to improve your skills. In-game support with how-to-play tutorials with instructor Chaco are also available to help improve each player's golf game.

With five unique golfers, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, to choose from, NEKO GOLF -Anime GOLF offers players a fun cast of characters, allowing them to discover which best matches their play style. Players can also further customize their characters with fashionable clothing and other accessories, so they can show off their own style while out on the golf course. Colorful airships and quirky statues of raccoon-like creatures bring a vibrant texture to a variety of creative fairways. Players will have to overcome obstacles like cat's paw sand traps and varying weather patterns to be the best on the course. With a variety of realistic golf clubs, each with slightly different characteristics to collect and equip, players can construct a set of clubs that best suits their strategy!

With in-game voice chat and a vast amount of cute emotes to choose from, Neko Golf -Anime Golf- players have a variety of ways to express themselves as they connect and interact with fellow golfers on the links!