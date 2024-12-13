Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Will Launch Late January 2025

SEGA held a special livestream this morning for Virtua Fighter, confirming the release of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. will happen next month

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio held a special Virtua Fighter Direct livestream this morning, confirming the release date of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. for January. After what felt like the company teasing a new game in the franchise last night with a Direct happening today, nothing was mentioned about a new game on the way during the stream. Instead, we learned that R.E.V.O. will be released on January 28, 2025, for Steam, with an Open Beta running now until December 17 to test it out. We also learned that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Ver. 2.0 has a new update out now on PS4, and the Virtua Fighter Open Championship esports series will kick off in the Spring of 2025. You can watch everything from the stream above.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

