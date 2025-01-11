Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ticking Clock Games, Void Sails

Void Sails Reveals May 2025 Release Date With Coming Demo

Void Sails has now been confirmed for release on Steam this May, as the team will also release a free demo for Steam Next Fest in February

Article Summary Void Sails launches May 1, 2025, on Steam for PC gamers eager to explore outer space mysteries.

Try the free Void Sails demo during Steam Next Fest this February for a sneak peek of the adventure.

Navigate perilous systems, upgrade your flying ship, and make choices that shape Void Sails' story.

Battle foes, gather occult artifacts, and uncover dark truths as you search for your missing father.

Indie game developer and publisher Ticking Clock Games have confirmed their full set of plans for the game Void Sails over the next few months. First off, the team confirmed that the game will be released on PC via Steam on May 1, 2025. Second, they revealed that ahead of the game's release, players will be bale to try out a free demo of it during the next Steam Next Fest, happening this February. Until that happens, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Void Sails

Become the captain of a state-of-the-art flying ship and embark on a perilous journey through space in search of your missing father. Explore mysterious worlds, collect occult artifacts, and confront hostile forces that stand in your way. In this Action-Adventure RPG, your choices shape the story as you upgrade your ship, meet unique characters, and uncover the dark truths hidden behind the Veil. Sail through mysterious worlds, battle powerful foes, and make story-defining choices. Uncover dark secrets in a game where every discovery could bring you closer to the truth—or to madness.

Control a Flying Ship: Upgrade your ship, power the engines, and ready your cannons as you navigate an uncharted solar system filled with danger and discovery.

Upgrade your ship, power the engines, and ready your cannons as you navigate an uncharted solar system filled with danger and discovery. Shape Your Story: Choose your strengths, make your choices, and suffer the consequences. Trust or doubt be brave or run away, the choice is yours and it will determine how the story unfolds.

Choose your strengths, make your choices, and suffer the consequences. Trust or doubt be brave or run away, the choice is yours and it will determine how the story unfolds. Fight to Survive: Face unnatural threats as you delve deeper into the unknown. Experience ship-to-ship battles and gun down ancient alien constructs as you carve your path among the stars.

Face unnatural threats as you delve deeper into the unknown. Experience ship-to-ship battles and gun down ancient alien constructs as you carve your path among the stars. Face the Madness: Strange murmurs arise from the gaps between realities, and twisted shapes form at the corners of your mind. Test your resolve as you stare behind the Veil, battling to keep your sanity intact.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!