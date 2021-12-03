Voldemort Arrives In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's December Schedule

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has two months left until it shuts down. Will Niantic wrap up the storyline with the proper amount of closure in these final events? Let's take a look at the game's December 2021 schedule.

Niantic has announced the breakdown of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's December 2021 schedule:

December 3rd at 11 AM until December 6th at 11 AM: Bellatrix Lestrange Lethal Adversaries Event

Bellatrix Lestrange Lethal Adversaries Event December 6th at 11 AM until December 10th at 11 AM: Horcrux Event Part 1. This is described as "The Calamity descends into Darkness, manifesting memories of Voldemort's Horcruxes. Relive the hunt to find and destroy them, but beware those who lurk in the shadows." It seems as if Horcruxes will be Foundables on the map, but the last bit makes me think that we'll have to engage in combat to return them. I can't confirm that as fact, though, as this could simply be fanciful wording. We'll know soon.

Horcrux Event Part 1. This is described as "The Calamity descends into Darkness, manifesting memories of Voldemort's Horcruxes. Relive the hunt to find and destroy them, but beware those who lurk in the shadows." It seems as if Horcruxes will be Foundables on the map, but the last bit makes me think that we'll have to engage in combat to return them. I can't confirm that as fact, though, as this could simply be fanciful wording. We'll know soon. December 6th at 11 AM until December 13th at 11 AM: 1920s Convergence Event

1920s Convergence Event December 10th at 11 AM until December 13th at 11 AM: Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event. Niantic explicitly writes "Adversaries resembling Dark Lord Voldemort have been sighted all over the world." While this isn't Voldemort as Adversaries are, like Foundables, not the actual occurrence but rather a memory of it, I think it's likely that it will be a far more difficult battle than the already difficult Lethal Adversaries that have been available.

Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event. Niantic explicitly writes "Adversaries resembling Dark Lord Voldemort have been sighted all over the world." While this isn't Voldemort as Adversaries are, like Foundables, not the actual occurrence but rather a memory of it, I think it's likely that it will be a far more difficult battle than the already difficult Lethal Adversaries that have been available. December 13th at 11 AM until December 17th at 11 AM: The Battle for Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 1.

The Battle for Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 1. December 27th at 11 AM until December 31st at 11 AM: The Battle for Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 2.

It is very likely that Niantic will update this list with additional Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events taking place between both of the Brilliant Events. So far, we know virtually nothing about what is happening in-game during January 2022, the last month that the game will be playable. For all we know, the Battle for Secrecy could very well be the final Brilliant Event.