Vote Porygon: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 1

Niantic is hosting a vote for the September and October Pokémon GO Community Days starting tonight at 6PM Pacific. The vote will run for twenty-four hours and, shortly after the poll closes, the two winners will be announced. Voting will take place on the official Pokémon GO Twitter account, which will give trainers the choice between four candidates: Porygon, Charmander, Caterpie, and Grimer. In this four-part series, Bleeding Cool will take a deep dive into each candidate and determine whether or not they deserve your vote. First up… Porygon.

Porygon is a Normal-type Pokémon that evolves into Porygon2, which in turn evolves into Porygon-Z. If it wins the vote, it will receive the exclusive Charged move Tri-Attack. The stats of this move are unknown, but it is expected to be a fast charging and powerful move. Porygon is, after all, the only Pokémon known to have actually done physical hard to real life humans, so it's expected that this cute little digital buddy will pack some punch.

PROS:

Porygon's Shiny is not yet released.

…and it's one of the best looking Shinies in the game.

It's rare in the wild in general.

It's a popular Shadow Pokémon, and evolving its Shadow form (as long as it has had Frustration TMed away up) to its final form will give Shadow Porygon-Z the exclusive move.

CONS:

It uses two items to evolve: an Upgrade to become Porygon2, and then a Sinnoh Stone to become Porygon-Z. These items are not only common, though, but they will also likely be made available in abundance during a potential Community Day.

VERDICT: Vote Porygon. It's going to win anyway.

Voting closes tomorrow, Sunday August 23rd at 6PM Pacific. The winner will be the featured Pokémon of the next Community Day, scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2020. The runner-up will get their own Community Day on Saturday, October 17, 2020.