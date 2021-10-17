VR Air Guitar Game Unplugged Reveals Setlist & Partnerships

Vertigo games decided to reveal their entire setlist for their upcoming VR air guitar title Unplugged along with some partnerships. The game is set to be released on October 21st for Oculus Quest as well as for other VR systems on PC at a later date, but up until now, we didn't really know what they had planned for music in the game. What's more, the team has announced partnerships with several companies to bring to life the experience of actually playing the guitar, even though it's an air guitar. Those companies include EMG Pickups, Gruv Gear, Marshall Amplification, Orange Amps, PRS Guitars, and Schecter Guitars. It would be nice to see if they can make any more connections over time and bring in more designs from guitar companies to gear makers to complete the look. You can check out the complete list of songs added to the list below.

Jump on stage in Unplugged and rock out to some of the biggest and most insanely cool songs from world-famous rock bands, including The Offspring, Weezer, and Ozzy Osbourne. Strap on your VR headset and use hand-tracking to play air guitar live on stage in front of ever-growing crowds. Pick from a selection of virtual guitars and amps to power yourself through an incredible rock journey. Match your fingers to the chords, strum the strings at the right time and become a rock legend. For the love of rock. With a list of over 20 songs consisting of world-famous rock bands and indie gems, and industry-standard brands for Rock & Roll shown in-game, Unplugged delivers a rock-solid experience that spans five decades of rock history. Having real-world brands appear in Unplugged perfectly adds to the game's sense of immersion and first-person perspective of what it's like to rock out.