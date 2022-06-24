VSTAR Universe Will Close Out Pokémon TCG's 2022 Releases In Japan

Every year, the Pokémon TCG closes out its releases with a high-class set. These high-class sets have packs with guaranteed hits which largely include reprints from other sets that year along with some special added element. The first year of the Sword & Shield block ended with Shiny Star V, which featured a dense subset of Shiny Pokémon. This set was later adapted into the English Shining Fates set. The second year of the Sword & Shield block ended with VMAX Climax, which reintroduced Character Rares and debuted Character Super Rare V and VMAX cards. It is being adapted into Trainer Gallery subsets running through the English-language main series Sword & Shield sets this year. Now, it has been announced that the third and final year of the Sword & Shield block will end with the release of the high-class set VSTAR Universe.

VSTAR Universe will release on December 2nd in Japan and will feature reprint cards along with more. More what? We don't know yet. Charizard VSTAR is getting a Shiny version with a special release a month before, so could we get another Shiny Vault subset that adapts the post-Shiny Star V/Shining Fates VMAXes, VSTARs, and Vs to show Shiny Pokémon? I doubt it personally, but there is no way to know yet. Stay tuned as details begin to leak.

Other upcoming Japanese Pokémon TCG releases include:

Lost Abyss: Releasing on July 15th, this set will feature Origin Forme Giratina. Stay tuned for details.

Incandescent Arcana: Releasing on September 2nd, this set will lead with Alolan Vulpix VSTAR. It is rumored that it will include a Character Rare featuring popular Alola-based Trainer Lillie with her Alolan Vulpix.

Paradigm Trigger: Releasing on October 1st, this set will focus on Lugia, Regidrago, and Regieleki. This set will likely combine with Incandescent Arcana to be the final Sword & Shield-era set to release for English-language collectors.

Special Battle Set Charizard VSTAR vs. Rayquaza VMAX: It is unknown how many new cards will appear here, but we will get Shiny versions of Charizard VSTAR and Rayquaza VMAX. It isn't yet shown if they will appear in the style of Shining Fates Shinies, Gold Shinies, or something else entirely. It will arrive in Japan on November 4th.