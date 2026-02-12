Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid, Team Vultures, Vultures - Scavengers of Death

Vultures – Scavengers of Death Drop Free Demo Before Steam Next Fest

Vultures – Scavengers of Death has released a brand-new free demo as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Vultures – Scavengers of Death drops a free playable demo ahead of Steam Next Fest this month.

Experience intense turn-based tactical survival against infected mutants in a retro PS1-inspired world.

Choose and customize your agent, sneak or fight through missions, and scavenge for crucial resources.

Explore the decimated Salento Valley, uncover story clues, and battle to find a cure for the infection.

Indie game developer Team Vultures and publisher Firesquid have released a free demo for the game Vultures – Scavengers of Death. This demo will give players a small sample of what it's like to be an operative, giving them some missions to go on that aren't all that spoilerish, but will give them an idea of how to play it. The demo is free on Steam right now, as it will also be a part of Steam Next Fest.

Vultures – Scavengers of Death

Salento Valley, post-bio-hazard incident – As a Vulture operative, your mission is to extract material to aid in finding a cure for the infection. Select your agent and prepare for turn-based tactical survival against infected mutants. Find the key to our salvation. Choose your agent, each with their own combat styles and customize their load out before entering a mission. Once inside, choose your tactics carefully. You may not want to engage in every battle; sneaking can be a viable option, but when you do engage, you must rely on your tactical training in turn-based combat. Aim for vital spots or disable opponents to slow them down. Use any method to get out alive with the target.

The city is full of information left behind after the infection. Piece together a path to the cure by extracting relics, notes, and items from various locations, each with its own obstacles. Survive along the way by scavenging for any tools that can aid you, keys to unlock your way, and new weapons to expand your skills. Inspired by some of the most foundational Survival Horror franchises like Resident Evil, Vultures embraces a retro PS1 aesthetic and mechanics that lead to a tense, horror-filled exploration. Isolated as a single agent in the dark halls of the city, every choice could lead to a successful mission or death.

A once bustling metropolis, Salento Valley now lies as a desolate battleground in the wake of a bio-hazard disaster. As a Vulture operative, you will face increasingly challenging odds as you make your way through the cities ruins. Horrifying mutants and abominations lay in wait for fresh blood like you.

