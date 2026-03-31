Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid, horror, survival, Team Vultures, Vultures - Scavengers of Death

Vultures – Scavengers of Death Has Been Confirmed For An April Launch

After several months of teasing and even a free demo, Vultures – Scavengers of Death has been given a proper launch date for April

Article Summary Vultures – Scavengers of Death launches in April as a retro-inspired turn-based survival horror game.

Play as a Vulture operative sent to Salento Valley after a deadly bio-hazard outbreak goes wrong.

Customize your agent, scavenge for supplies, and face terrifying mutants in tactical missions.

Influenced by classic '90s survival horror, embrace PS1-era visuals and tense, strategy-driven gameplay.

Developer Team Vultures and publisher Firesquid have confirmed the official launch date of their latest game, Vultures – Scavengers of Death. In case you missed this one, the game is a turn-based survival horror title inspired by '90s games of the same genre, where you play agents sent to respond to a bio-hazard incident gone wrong. After teasing for several months and even releasing a free demo back in February, the game is set to launch on April 28, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer and details here while we wait out the next four weeks.

Vultures – Scavengers of Death

Salento Valley, post-bio-hazard incident – As a Vulture operative, your mission is to extract material to aid in finding a cure for the infection. Select your agent and prepare for turn-based tactical survival against infected mutants. Find the key to our salvation. Choose your agent, each with their own combat styles and customize their load out before entering a mission. Once inside, choose your tactics carefully. You may not want to engage in every battle; sneaking can be a viable option, but when you do engage, you must rely on your tactical training in turn-based combat. Aim for vital spots or disable opponents to slow them down. Use any method to get out alive with the target.

The city is full of information left behind after the infection. Piece together a path to the cure by extracting relics, notes, and items from various locations, each with its own obstacles. Survive along the way by scavenging for any tools that can aid you, keys to unlock your way, and new weapons to expand your skills. Inspired by some of the most foundational Survival Horror franchises like Resident Evil, Vultures embraces a retro PS1 aesthetic and mechanics that lead to a tense, horror-filled exploration. Isolated as a single agent in the dark halls of the city, every choice could lead to a successful mission or death.

A once bustling metropolis, Salento Valley now lies as a desolate battleground in the wake of a bio-hazard disaster. As a Vulture operative, you will face increasingly challenging odds as you make your way through the cities ruins. Horrifying mutants and abominations lay in wait for fresh blood like you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!