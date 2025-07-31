Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Wall World 2

Wall World 2 Launches Free New Playtest On Steam

You can try out the mining roguelite game Wall World 2 right now, as the developers have opened up a playtest on PC via Steam

Article Summary Wall World 2 opens a free playtest on Steam, letting players try the mining roguelite sequel early.

Explore procedurally generated mines, new biomes, and face a wider variety of enemies in Wall World 2.

Upgrade your robospider with swappable parts and tackle tougher challenges using new combat abilities.

Visit Sphere City to unlock tech, meet characters, and prepare for ever-changing expeditions up the Wall.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar have launched a brand-new playtest for their upcoming game Wall World 2. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a mining roguelite where you'll spend most of your time scaling the walls, as hey have given the sequel a deeper gameplay system and more to do to make fans of the original both happy and challenged. The playtest is available right now on Steam, as you just have to go to the game's page and request access from the devs to try it out. No word yet on a formal release beyond the idea that it will be out sometime this year.

Wall World 2

Wall World 2 introduces a host of new features, including procedurally generated mines filled with deadly anomalies, mysterious biomes, and a greater variety of enemies both on the surface and deep below. Players can experiment with a reimagined progression system, enhanced combat, and customizable robospider upgrades, including swappable legs and treads that dramatically affect gameplay. Set against the backdrop of a massive vertical wall, the sequel puts players back in the cockpit of a powerful robospider tank to mine, fight, and upgrade their way through hostile terrain and evolving threats. Between runs, players can explore Sphere City, a central hub where they'll unlock new technologies, meet characters, and prepare for their next expedition into the unknown.

Mining & Exploration: Venture into ever-changing mines and discover ancient technologies hidden deep within the Wall.

Venture into ever-changing mines and discover ancient technologies hidden deep within the Wall. Roguelite Progression: Enhance your robospider and exosuit with persistent upgrades and new gear after every run.

Enhance your robospider and exosuit with persistent upgrades and new gear after every run. Dynamic Combat: Battle swarms of enemies across both surface and sub-surface zones using an arsenal of upgradable weapons and abilities.

Battle swarms of enemies across both surface and sub-surface zones using an arsenal of upgradable weapons and abilities. Anomalies & Environments: Encounter strange tile types, explosive effects, and shifting biomes that change the way you play.

Encounter strange tile types, explosive effects, and shifting biomes that change the way you play. Customization: Tailor your robospider's mobility, weapons, and support systems to fit your playstyle.

