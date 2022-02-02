War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches Lunar Event

Square Enix has launched a brand new event in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as they celebrate the Lunar New Year. The event will be running all the way until February 22nd and with it will come several fun things to do and some new items to pick up. You can check out the full details below along with the teaser trailer. Best of luck to those of you who dive into this one!

New summon unit Moore the Merrier: As an Apothecary, Moore can inflict status ailments like sleep, poison and silence on her opponents. She also has abilities that allow her to deal more damage to afflicted foes and reapply Reraise to herself, making it a powerful job with decent staying power. Moore the Merrier also has a plethora of special skills including: Soul Sedation – Deals a large amount of damage to the target, which has a chance of inflicting sleep. The likelihood of inflicting sleep is higher if Moore the Merrier is buffed with HP or AP auto restore. Divine Toxicology – Deals a medium amount of damage to targets within range, and has a chance of inflicting poison, which lowers the targets' DEF, SPR, and healing power. Hypodermic Surge – Deals a medium amount of damage to a target and inflicts Piercing effect, which raises Moore the Merrier's poisoning rate for three turns. Festival of Flying Fortunes – Deals a large amount of damage to targets within range and has a chance of inflicting Silence, which lowers the Area Attack Res.

New Vision Card Fervor of the Festival: This vision card allows players to engage in its party ability which is limited to wind-type units, and boosts Man Eater for magic attacks and raises HP. When players level up to the max, it will raise the Earth Res of wind units, which will increase player's accuracy and reduce Moore the Merrier's AP consumption in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【WOTVFFBE】Moore the Merrier Trailer (https://youtu.be/5YN5hXPz-DI)