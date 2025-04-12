Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Qooland Games, Warborne

Warborne Above Ashes Announces New Expanded Global Playtest

Warborne Above Ashes is getting a brand new playtest in a couple of weeks, as you can sign up for the expanded event right now

Article Summary Sign up now for Warborne Above Ashes' grand global playtest starting April 25.

Join over 50,000 players in expanded large-scale PvP battles across six factions.

Experience a full map, unique factions, and a month of strategic warfare.

Rally your forces on Discord for reserved names and game currency rewards.

Indie game developer Pumpkin Studio and publisher Qooland Games announced a new playtest is coming this month for Warborne Above Ashes. The test is set to kick off on April 25 and will provide players with a grander experience than before as they continue to test the game out ahead of launch. We have more details from the developers below, as you can sign up for it on the game's Steam page by requesting access.

Warborne Above Ashes – April 2025 Playtest

Following a highly competitive playtest in March – where over 50,000 players from 128 countries and over 100 guilds clashed in relentless battles – Warborne Above Ashes has already established itself as a must-play for PvP-focused MMO players. Now, with all six factions unlocked, an expanded warzone, and a full month of conflict, the upcoming test will push large-scale warfare to the next level. Players will experience:

A full map that expands the battlefield, featuring key strategic locations where warbands and factions vie for territorial control.

Six unique factions, each with exclusive features and buffs, allow players to forge alliances, spark rivalries, and engage in large-scale battles.

A full month of continuous warfare allows conflicts to evolve, strategies to adapt, and players to leave a lasting impact on the outcome.

An expanded arsenal at players' command, featuring a diverse range of Drifters, weapons, vehicles, and offense & defense buildings, to enhance combat tactics and battlefield mobility.

Varied and diverse playstyles, whether fighting solo or in a squad. Players can carve their own path to success, where lone mercenaries and tightly-knit teams alike can make their mark on the war .

Before the playtest begins, players can start rallying their forces in the Driftmaster Rally Event on Warborne Above Ashes' official Discord. By gathering allies and reaching the required member count, participants can secure reserved warband and character names ahead of the test. Additionally, players will earn Eclipsium, the game currency, to recruit powerful Drifters in the test, along with a chance to claim prizes!

