Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Koumei & The Five Fates

Warframe Reveals New Details For Koumei & The Five Fates Update

Digital Extremes revealed more info about the next Warframe update, Koumei & The Five Fates, as part of the 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Article Summary Digital Extremes reveals Koumei, a new Warframe, at 2024 Tokyo Game Show, releasing October 2 with unique dice abilities.

New mission: Cetus Invasion pits players against Infested invaders and mini-boss Oni Carnis, with chances to unlock Koumei.

Update includes new player experience improvements, cross-platform trading, and Caliban rework; log in for free Caliban.

Warframe: 1999 demo launches October 16, introducing the Höllvanian city, new enemy Scaldra, and Protokol Longsword Skin.

Digital Extremes held their own reveals this morning as part of the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, as we got details for the next Warframe update, Koumei & The Five Fates. The team took the main stage at TGS to reveal new details on the update, including the addition of the 58th namesake warrior, Koumei the dice-maiden, all of which will arrive on October 2 for all current platforms. The update was developed in partnership with Sumo Digital alongside a new Cetus Invasion mission with an Infested mini-boss, Oni Carnis. We also learned that a free demo of Warframe: 1999 will launch next month. We have more details and videos of it all for you here.

Warframe – Koumei & The Five Fates

Koumei's Dice Abilities

Thread together Kumihimo traps to both damage and inflict random status ailments based on dice rolls. Predict the future with Omikuji to learn what fateful actions are needed in the moment to earn a special buff. Summon protective Omamori charms to orbit Koumei and randomly convert damage into extra health or shields. Grab the strings of fiends' fates themselves with the Bunraku ultimate ability and puppeteer them like marionettes with status effects.

New Mission Type: Cetus Invasion

Fight off Infested invaders from the sea while gathering shrine offerings until the new enemy mini-boss type appears: the Oni Carnis. Support, defend, and, if the stars align, obtain Koumei's crafting parts to add her to the Arsenal along with her signature weapons: a makeshift "gunbrella" called Higasa and a Naginata-inspired polearm named Amanata. Both Koumei and her weapons will also be available to instantly unlock from the Warframe Market. This mission can be accessed after completing the Saya's Vigil and Once Awake Quests.

Koumei & the Five Fates – New Additions

Highly requested improvements to the new player experience and the companion system will also arrive alongside Koumei & the Five Fates. More info can be found in the Developer Workshops. Trade and gift items freely with Cross Platform Trading regardless of an account's cross-save status. Some restrictions apply to certain platforms, more details to come at launch later this week. The heir of twin kingdoms, Caliban, will receive an extensive rework, changing his abilities to allow for more synergy around combat mobility, damage, and versatility. Players logging into Warframe between October 2 – October 16 will also receive Caliban for free! Warframe will also receive an enhanced graphics update alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro™ later this year, more details to come soon.

Warframe: 1999 Demo Launches on October 16

For the first time in Warframe, players can get a small taste of Digital Extremes' forthcoming narrative chapter before it launches. "Ride the devil down" with Arthur and explore the Höllvanian city on his Atomicyle. Battle through an Exterminate mission against the Scaldra, a new enemy faction, and be rewarded with the Protokol Longsword Skin. New players must complete the Awakening and Vor's Prize tutorial Quests to access the demo from their ship. Nostalgic '90s fiends can jump right back into the demo for endless replayability while we all count down to Warframe: 1999's winter launch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!