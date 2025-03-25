Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Games Workshop, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Releases Free Nightmares & Visions Update

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has released an all-new free update this week, as players can download Nightmares & Visions right now

Article Summary Experience the new Nightmares & Visions update for Warhammer 40K: Darktide with wave-based Mortis Trials.

Discover four new mutators and revamped Ogryn Talent Tree in the enhanced endgame Havoc Mode.

Engage in the limited-time special event "A Day At The Theatre" focusing on Mortis Trials.

Unlock lore and secrets while reshaping playstyles with unique Indulgence buffs and challenges.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatshark has an all-new update out now for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, as the Nightmares & Visions update brings some dark content to the title. Players will be able to experience a plethora of wave-based activity, along with significant improvements to the end-game Havoc Mode that some have been clamoring for. This includes four new mutators, an overhaul to the Ogryn Talent Tree, and a time-limited special event. We have the dev notes and the trailer here as they are available right now.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Nightmares & Visions

Mortis Trials

Wave-based feature: rejects will mash through waves of enemies in visions induced by the ship's Psyker, Sefoni. Each time players venture into the Psyker's visions, they will be able to build new and exciting playstyles by selecting randomized abilities and buffs for the duration of the trial.

Choose Your Indulgence, Shape Your Playstyle: Before the battle begins, players select an Indulgence, each offering unique buffs that enhance combat styles. Pyrokinetic and Voltaic focus on elemental damage, Fulminator blends both, Death Dealer excels in close-quarters ranged and melee combat, and Colossus boosts survivability.

Trials of Endurance: Mortis Trials unfold in 12 escalating waves, with every third wave introducing an objective to complete. Success grants supplies and stronger buffs, culminating in a final gauntlet where players unleash their full potential.

Uncover Lore and Backstories: by overcoming the Mortis Trials, players will unlock memory echoes, granting them access to secret information on some of the main characters present on the Mourningstar.

Havoc Mode Gets a Refresh

The end-game experience testing the resolve of the most seasoned operative reaches a new juncture with improvements and new daunting challenges.

Improvements

Havoc Assignment Rank Overhaul: Making progression clearer and more rewarding for all players. Now, everyone who participates in a mission will rank up if they meet the new progression criteria, making teamplay more fulfilling.

Introducing Campaigns to Havoc: To keep gameplay fresh, Darktide will introduce a rotation system for mission pools and mutators in Havoc challenges, ensuring variety across play sessions. With the Nightmares & Visions update, players will have their ranks reset to the nearest threshold based on the highest rank reached since the introduction of Havoc last year.

New Challenges: fresh horrors are joining the fray with four new mutators added to Havoc. Heinous Rituals: heretics are attempting to summon a new kind of Daemonhost, disrupt their rituals, or face the consequences. The Encroaching Garden: specific enemies will heal their allies. If these are not dispatched promptly, they will rapidly regenerate the ranks of the heretics. Rampaging Enemies: Fallen enemies empower their allies with a surge of strength, making tactical planning crucial to avoid being overwhelmed. Enraging Elites: Injured elites will become enraged, increasing their attack and movement speed and giving them immunity to crowd control effects.

Time-Limited Special Event "A Day At The Theatre": following the release of Nightmares & Visions, Darktide will be hosting a special event focusing on playing Mortis Trials, which takes place in the theatre of the mind of the ship's Psyker.

Ogryn Talent Tree Rework: The Ogryn class is getting his Talent Tree revamped, giving players more build opportunities. The Ogryn talent tree has been overhauled to expand viable melee builds, introduce stronger tank and support options, and improve ranged combat effectiveness. Melee builds are no longer locked into heavy attacks, with new talents supporting both light and heavy strikes. Tank-focused players now have more tools to define their playstyle, while ranged builds benefit from a reworked Burst Limiter Override, allowing for stronger explosive and sustained fire builds. Movement and survivability have also been improved, with dodging now staggering enemies and new passives enhancing damage resistance and coherency Toughness regeneration. Additional talents allow for hybrid playstyles, rewarding Ogryns, who mix melee and ranged combat. Overall, this rework increases flexibility, making the Ogryn feel more impactful and adaptable in every fight.

The Ogryn class is getting his Talent Tree revamped, giving players more build opportunities.

