Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Receives New Developer Diary Check out the latest video for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader as the devs go more in-depth into the creation of the game's enemies.

Owlcat Games has released a new video for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as the latest developer diary explores the creation of the game's enemies. The nearly five-minute video goes into a bit of death about the various enemies you'll come across in the game, along with some character design work and a little explanation of how they came about. You kinda get a sense of what you're walking into here, but at the same time, you have no clue what any of them will respond to when you arrive. Enjoy the vide below as we wait to see when the game will be released.

"Traverse incredible distances in your giant voidship, traveling between a multitude of systems across the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous area of space in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Despite being considered a backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void filled with prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout the entire sector, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it."

"Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue that might include holy warriors, twisted psykers and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to gather ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their personal journeys, changing their destinies forever. Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged turn-based combat system. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough – use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader rule set allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore."