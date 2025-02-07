Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Drops Datavault Update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new patch of content available now, as the Datavault Update brings in some awesome additions

Article Summary Explore the Datavault for new challenges and cosmetic rewards in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Dive into "Tomb," the new Necron-themed PvP map, and tackle Tyranid Biovore threats.

Access exclusive Raven Guard and Salamanders packs with the Season Pass.

Test your limits with the new "Absolute" difficulty and enjoy crossplay and other quality-of-life updates.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released a new update to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as players can download the Datavault Update now. You have some fun surprises in this one, including new challenges and rewards, a new difficulty level, a new PvP map, a new Season Pass if you decide to buy into it, and some cosmetics that will speak to longtime fans of the franchise. We have more info from the devs and a trailer here to show it off.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Datavault Update

New Challenges & Rewards in Datavault: Directly accessible through the Armory, today's main addition comes in the form of the Datavault, a brand-new Battle-Barge chamber where Tech-Priests collect and store intel on the many enemies of the Imperium. By completing Ordeals, players will accumulate Research Data that they'll be able to trade for Requisition Points and new cosmetics like pauldron markings, weapon skins (Thunder Hammer, Auto Bolt Rifle) and even new armor pieces (breastplate, gauntlet).

New PvP Map: With today's update, Eternal War mode gets its first new PvP map since launch with the Necron-themed "Tomb" map. Operations players, meanwhile, will need to keep an eye out for the new Tyranid Biovore, a devastating Majoris enemy able to deal damage both from afar and up close.

Season Pass: In addition to these new challenges, Season Pass owners today receive the Raven Guard Cosmetic Pack and the Salamanders Champion Pack. The first comes with the iconic, fan-favorite Mark VI "Corvus" helmet and over 40 cosmetics to celebrate the Raven Guard Successor Chapters, while the latter brings a new Champion skin for the Sniper class and an exclusive Bolt Sniper Rifle skin.

"Absolute" Difficulty: Besides its free and Season Pass content, "Datavault" also delivers the sixth and final difficulty setting, aptly named "Absolute," as well as significant quality-of-life features for PC and console players alike. These include the addition of an opt-in/opt-out Crossplay feature in PvP matches, an FOV slider on PC, a number of tweaks to class perks, and a "currency exchange," allowing players to trade their Armoury Data for rarer tiers or even Requisition Points!

