Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Reveals Extended Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as Focus Entertainment are aiming to release it this Winter.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a brand new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as we get a better look at the gameplay. Working with Games Workshop, this extended gameplay trailer shows off the Warhammer 40K universe in a very different light as you're leaping into an explosive third-person action title. This particular video shows Lieutenant Titus and his fellow battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel, as they head into the fray to take on swarms of Tyranids on the Planet Avarax. Its a pretty cool video and it does a great job of hyping the game up better than anything else they've released so far. Enjoy the trailer as the game is coming to PC and consoles sometime this Winter.

"The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."

"Continue the story of legendary Space Marine Lieutenant Titus – voiced by Vikings and Taken star Clive Standen – and drive back the everlasting night in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's epic new campaign whether solo with AI or in 3-player co-op! Unleash a deadly arsenal and embody the unwavering brutality of the Emperor's greatest warriors to protect humanity from the untold horrors of the galaxy, including the dark forces of Chaos! First teased at Summer Game Fest, the sorcerous Thousand Sons – Chaos Space Marines in thrall to the Chaos God of fate and mutation are now confirmed to appear in the game!"

