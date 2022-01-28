Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Reveals Necrons To Be Playable Faction

Snowprint Studios revealed a new playable faction for Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus as we now know the Necrons will be an option. The faction is being brought into the Early Access version of the game as players will be able to experiment with the faction and try to conquer using their specific skillset in the game. You can learn more about them below and check out the latest video showing them in action as we wait to see when the game will be released on mobile.

Tacticus aims to deliver factions that are faithful representations of the tabletop experience, and the Necrons are no exception. This first-look video showcases the immediate threat players are faced with as they join the battle. Should players manage to defeat the Necron forces, they will earn the right to command them – as this video also teases playable Necron units. Snowprint knows that playing with your favorite faction is core to the Warhammer 40,000 ethos. More factions will be revealed and explored in the future. Some of the highlights to the faction include:

Necron Warriors are ranged fighters with deadly Gauss Flayer Guns. They can be resurrected using Reanimation Protocols.

Necron Flayed Ones are deadly hand-to-hand troops with claws that can tear metal and flesh. Keeping them at a distance is vital.

Deathmarks snipe from long ranges and can focus on single targets. Combined with other troops they can finish any job.

"We have big ambitions to add a wide range of Warhammer 40,000 factions in Tacticus," said Creative Director, Wilhelm Oesterberg. "In the Campaign game mode, you get to battle their rank-and-file units as well as prove your skill against higher-ranking characters. In the first Campaign – Indomitus – you clash with the Necron core units, with the iconic Necron Warriors and Flayed Ones coming at you right from the start. We're excited to share more about the playable Necron characters as we get closer to launch."