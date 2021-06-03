Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall Announces Closed Beta

Carbon Studio had two major reveals for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall today, the first being a new trailer and the second a closed beta. First off, down at the bottom of this post you can check out the latest trailer from the team, this one specifically being a gameplay trailer showing off all of the stuff you can do in the game (to a degree). This one is actually interesting as we're getting a better look at combat beyond just hammering a sword on a skeleton.

Meanwhile, before the game is released later this Summer, can get in on a closed beta to test out a lot of what's in the game. Beginning today, you can sign-up for the chance to take part in it through the game's Discord channel. Enjoy the trailer!

Set in the Age of Sigmar universe, Tempestfall's campaign begins following the devastating event noted in history as the Necroquake in the Realm of Death, also called Shyish. This massive explosion of dark magic has triggered the Nighthaunt forces to rise up all across the Mortal Realms. In response a retinue of Stormcast Eternals, the embodiment of Sigmar's wrath made manifest, gifted with superhuman speed, strength and endurance has been specially assembled. The quest to lead this retinue and investigate this new threat to the Mortal Realms, and the dangerous task of a hands-on investigation in Shyish, falls to you, Lord-Arcanum Castor Stormscryer. Become a mighty Lord-Arcanum, wielder of storm magic, and lead a Stormcast Eternal task force to recover your brethren's lost souls. Walk the realm of Death and engage the dreaded Nighthaunts using iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum with immersive motion-based abilities and magic. Failure is not an option.