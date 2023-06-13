Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fatshark, Games Workshop, warhammer, Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Launches Karak Azgaraz DLC

Fatshark has officially launched the latest DLC content for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, as players can experience Karak Azgaraz now.

Fatshark has released a brand new DLC for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 today, as players can head into the treacherous lands of Karak Azgaraz. Sending players off to new places few dare tread, the DLC features three newly-remastered maps that will give the Ubersreik Five more than a challenge, as they will attempt to help out a struggling dwarf war party sabotage a Skaven army. All with the hopes of turning the tide in their favor, but they're going to need more than just a little luck to do it. We have more info on the content below as it has launched today for Steam and later this Summer for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

"The new DLC features three newly-remastered maps inspired by the popular Vermintide 1 DLC of the same name. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Karak Azgaraz sends the Ubersreik Five to help a struggling dwarf war party sabotage a Skaven army and turn the tide in their favor to successfully counterattack. Karak Azgaraz is free for all players. In addition to the free update, Fatshark also introduced their new premium cosmetic set for this quarter— Helms of the Valorous—which features five new hats for players to wear in-game. Individual hats are priced at $3.99 each, or $11.99 for a set of five, and are available through the in-game shop, Lohner's Emporium of Wonders."

Helms of the Valorous is a new set of five premium cosmetic hats for players in the in-game store. Individual hats are priced at $3.99 each or $11.99 for the full set of five.



