Warside Adds Multiplayer Modes With Latest Update

Warside has a new update available now as they break open the multiplayer options, along with a new custom map and other improvements

New custom map enhances gameplay options, along with improvements to skirmish mission saving

Choose from 14 unique Commanders and command over 30 land, air, and sea unit types in battle

Enjoy a 30+ mission Story Campaign, diverse factions, and a mission editor for custom battles

Indie game developer Lavabird and publisher First Break Labs released a new massive update for Warside, as players are getting a number of new features. Update 1.4 breaks out the multiplayer fun as players now have games that support up to four players, including 3-v-1 and 2-v-2, as well as a new custom map added to the mix that allows even more options. Skirmish missions will now let you save and come back later, rather than being a single mission you must play all the way through, and several other improvements. You can read the full patch notes on Steam as the update is live.

Warside

Embrace the iconic visuals and turn-based tactical style from beloved wargames of the past in Warside. Take charge as one of fourteen powerful Commanders, each touting distinct passive skills and Battle Powers. Wield these boons to change the tide of war and ensure victory through 30+ missions in a robust single-player Story Campaign. March a variety of specialist infantry into the thick of battle, including snipers, medics, mortar teams, and more to take opponents down and keep allies standing when needed most.

Deploy more than thirty unit types including artillery, tanks, submarines, and warships to control land, air, and sea as ground forces, aircraft, and naval units respectively. Weather icy snow environments, sandy deserts, toxic wastelands, and even a secret lab hiding lurking enemies. Skirmish solo, recruit fellow commanders in online co-op, or challenge friends and foes alike in multiplayer battles in online PvP battles. For the ultimate creative touch in battle, design maps with the built-in mission editor and become victorious over all Warside has to offer!

Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics.

14 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers.

Control 30+ unit types. Simultaneously battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units.

Faction-unique units with mechanics specific to each faction.

Single-player campaign with over 30 missions.

Forest, desert and snow environments, plus the toxic wastelands.

Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor.

Language support for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Polish

