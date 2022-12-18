Wartales Releases New Update Featuring A Co-Op Mode

Shiro Games dropped a new update into Wartales this week, as you have a few new options, including a brand new co-op mode. The game is still sitting in Early Access as we speak, with the team boasting 300,000 players-turned-commanders who have joined the fray for this game, where you are fighting on a war-torn land with friends and allies. So, of course, they're slowly updating it with new content and other additions as they make their way to releasing the game in full. The latest update to the tactical RPG has added some new enhancements and a few new challenges to the mix, as well as making wartime a little more realistic on the battlefield. Plus, co-op allows you to now fight with or against a friend. We have more notes from the devs below as the update is now live.

"Use newfound allyship to truly thrive and amass a deadly band of hired blades. Traverse the vast open world as a team while facing death, destruction, and defiant enemies who have no mercy nor sentiment for peace. Manage your troop, share resources and grow stronger as one. Join arms and fight side by side to defeat your enemies in battle. Break bread together and rest up in your camp to be ready to face the perilous days ahead. Learn not only to survive, but thrive in a harsh and unforgiving world where The Great Plague has taken the lives of many and currently festers in the souls of all who remain a century later."

"Fight for food and funds to fuel an ever expanding crew. Strategically recruit new members of varying class types, and train specific skills to best suit the needs of the group. Scour forsaken villages, abandoned relics, mines and more, uncovering the scarred and complicated history of a battle ravaged land. Utilize a robust crafting system to survive and overcome the dark, hostile world of Wartales and its fearless inhabitants."