Wata 9.4 Graded Pokémon Box: Ruby & Sapphire On Auction Now

Do you play any of the main Pokémon games? Do you find yourself catching more of the critters than you're able to store? Nowadays, with the innovation brought on by Pokémon Home, that's not a problem anymore. Still, back in 2004, that posed as a significant issue to worried players wishing to truly "catch 'em all." Pokémon Box: Ruby & Sapphire was a great means to store extra pocket monsters, and a copy is available at Heritage Auctions' website right now until November 20th at 10:50 Central Time!

Back in 2003 and 2004, players were in full obsession with Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire. However, with enough players getting ahold of so many of the lovable creatures, players became worried about the increasing number of monsters to capture, worrying they wouldn't be able to catch them all without releasing more than a few.

Fortunately, in 2004 The Pokémon Company and Nintendo had an answer to this concern. At that point in time, the Nintendo Gamecube was a major player in the early days of the "console wars." The Pokémon Company knew that their player base was primarily comprised of enfranchised Nintendo fans. Still, as many of those players were in it solely for the handheld games on the Game Boy Advance and older Game Boy iterations, their newest idea would drive them to get a Gamecube console for themselves. This new idea was called Pokémon Box: Ruby & Sapphire.

These days the "game," more a utility than anything else, doesn't quite help players of newer generations of the main series, but that doesn't mean it's entirely defunct. It makes for a great collectors' item, in any case. If you want a graded copy of this game utility component, you have until November 20th at 10:50 Central Time to make a bid. You can do that by clicking here. If you're interested in this item or have experience using it, let us know in the comments below!