Wata-Graded 7.0 A+ Sealed Pokémon Snap Video Game On Auction

Pokémon, as a franchise, has had more than the lion's share of spin-off games. From Pinball to Stadium and Stadium 2 all the way to the recent phenomena of Pokémon GO and Cafe Mix, this franchise has seen pretty much every conceivable way to spin a video game's mechanics. One of the things it seemed to lack in recent years was a first-person shooter game (not that anyone would want to shoot a Pokémon, however!). Luckily, as of earlier this month, we got a glimpse of Pokémon Snap 2, which will be coming out in the near future. For those of you who cannot wait for that game to release, however, Heritage Auctions has a 7.0 Wata-graded, A+ sealed copy of Pokémon Snap for the now-vintage Nintendo 64 console, just waiting for the right bidder to get ahold of it! This auction runs up until August 3rd at 5:50 PM Central Time.

Pokémon Snap was the Pokémon equivalent of their foray into the first-person shooter genre. Instead of being armed with guns and ammunition, however, the game took a more peaceful approach and equipped players with a camera and some apples so that the creatures could be photographed in their natural habitats. It was an innovative game because no other franchise managed to pull off the first-person alternative shooter before which such major success. And, as mentioned above, the sequel to this game will be out in the future, following much outcry from the Pokémon fandom. If a game from the days of Blockbuster Video can garner such a fan base to this day, it has to be good.

If you want ahold of this treasured game, you can click here to get to the auction site on Heritage Auctions. You have until August 3rd at 5:50 PM Central to do so. The current high bid is an easily-outbid $31.00USD, so if you can spend the dough, this auction should presently be… a snap!