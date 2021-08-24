Watch Dogs: Legion Received A New Title Update Today

Ubisoft has released the brand new 5.5 Title Update for Watch Dogs: Legion today, and with it comes some familiar content. This time around you're getting a taste of Assassin's Creed with two free story missions called "Enter the Assassins" and "The New Creed", completely free along with two world missions called "Templar Hunt" and "Artifact Hunt." If you have the Season Pass you'll be able to play as Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order in both single-player and online. She comes with three abilities you'll find familiar in this new age with the Hidden Blade, the Eagle Drone, and the AR Disguise. We got more info below as the update is ready for you now.

Watch Dogs: Legion Online mode: Invasion PvP: This fan-favorite PvP mode gets the Play-as-Anyone treatment; Invaders will have access to tools of deception, including the ability to swap to other characters in the world to avoid detection. The Search team will use their weapons, abilities and tools from the environment to prevent the download from finishing.

Extraction PvP: A new mode where players will obtain the prized crypto drives and race across the city to upload data while being hunted down by opposing players.

New rewards such as the crown of wishes mask, timeless livery outfit and ornate nocturne outfit. Single-player campaign: Resistance mode: Players can step into a challenging new way to experience Watch Dogs: Legion's campaign, where:

Permadeath is always on.

Tube station fast travel is disabled.

Most civilians start out by disliking DedSec.

Most abilities, hacks and gadgets have significantly longer cooldowns.

Additionally, Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, alongside the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia, Luna and Ubisoft+. Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead delivers a rogue-lite experience where players will have to "Survive-as-Anyone" against the looming threat of the undead and hostile living roaming the re-imagined fallen city of London. In solo or up to four friends in co-op, players will need to strategize on how to reach the extraction point for each run and gather as many supplies as possible along the way. Players can use abilities such as the Bee Swarm to decimate enemies, the AR Cloak to escape threats, and a Combat Spider-Bot equipped with a turret for protection.