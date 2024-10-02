Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: SQYD.studio, Watch Out For Goblins!

Watch Out For Goblins! Announced For 2025 Release

The all new fantasy sandbox physics platformer title Watch Out For Goblins! has been announced for PC release sometime in 2025

Article Summary Fantasy physics platformer Watch Out For Goblins! set for PC release in 2025 by SQYD.studio.

Explore, collect, and cause chaos solo or in split-screen co-op; perfect for multiplayer antics.

Enjoy mini-games, races, and scavenger hunts with hilarious, dynamic Goblin physics.

Customize your Goblin with silly outfits and find shiny collectibles in Gobland.

Indie game developer and publisher SQYD.studio have announced their latest game on the way, as Watch Out For Goblins! is coming sometime in 2025. This is a physics platformer in a sandbox fantasy world as you'll explore the world and take on various challenges to collect items for other goals around the map. You can do it alone or with friends in co-op, as four heads are better than one at smashing things with your head. Enjoy the trailer and info while we wait for more info.

Watch Out For Goblins!

In Watch Out for Goblins! you can reach a level of mischief you never even thought possible. The game includes such intellectual and sophisticated features as running races while wearing loincloths, ripping the environment to pieces, succumbing to obvious traps, and yelling "parkour" before hurtling down ravines. WOFG! doesn't just support your goblin scheming, it actively encourages it. And what's better than one Goblin in single-player mode? Two Goblins, of course! In split-screen multiplayer, you can plan out your ridiculous antics with a pal. Take on mini-games together and beat your friend at races or in games of Sacker, or just do as the Goblin Gods intended and use your Goblin Grabbers to throw your buddy off a cliff. Now that's what we call friendship!

Actually Real and Totally Accurate Goblin Physics: Verified by the world's top Goblin scientists (the game's two developers), the precise controls, motion capture animation, and real-time physics mean that every fall, flop, fail, and flounder will be presented gloriously.

The More Goblins, the Merrier: Goblins come in twos, everyone knows that, and this game is no different. In split-screen multiplayer, play alongside your Goblin brethren and enjoy co-op and PvP gameplay.

Mini-Games, Maximum Fun: Goblins just want to have fun, or whatever Cyndi Lauper said, and so it's packed to the brim with mini-games. Leave them eating dust in foot races, dive into traps headfirst, and get involved in many more silly antics for you to discover.

If It's Shiny, It's Mine-y!: Go on the world's most unserious scavenger hunt — and explore and experiment around Gobland to locate juicy collectibles. Combine skillful parkour with your cunning Goblin noggin to uncover every piece of loot.

Don Your Goblin Garb: Make the other Goblins (literally) green with envy by dressing up real fancy! Collect silly hats and other items of clothing and deck your Goblin out however you'd like.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!